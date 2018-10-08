'Madam Secretary' Season 5 premiere divides fans with Clinton, Powell and Albright cameos

Season 5 of CBS’ “Madam Secretary” kicked off this week with the help of some real-life former secretaries of state, in an episode that challenged the idea of nationalism. However, viewers are split on the show after an appearance by Colin Powell, Madeline Albright and Hillary Clinton.

[SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article will discuss the Season 5 premiere of "Madam Secretary."]

The premiere opened with an attack on the White House, which took place as leaders from India and Pakistan gathered to sign a memorandum of understanding between the two countries. A white nationalist group took credit for the attack, prompting the titular Madam Secretary to grapple with issues of nationalism, patriotism and diversity in the United States.

The character decided to seek advice from others that have held her position, prompting appearances by the three guest stars. In their scene, the trio suggested that what these terrorists wanted was to divide the country over its diversity and advised her to seize this opportunity to highlight those differences instead.

“I think what we’re all saying is talk about what unites us. Even at this moment of peril, remind Americans of our nation’s original motto, something that I think about a lot and which seems more important today than ever,” Clinton says. “E Pluribus Unum. Out of many, one.”

While the moment was a powerful one for some, others were upset by the controversial guest stars being in a position to give advice. Many took to social media to voice their displeasure with the episode.

“After last night, I’m no longer watching this show. It was disgusting to see Hillary in a position where she would be giving you advice! Then I have to listen to the bias script about nationalism? So what we should become globalists?? I’m DONE here,” one viewer wrote.

“Watched @MadamSecretary with @HillaryClinton @madeleine and @ColinPowellCCNY What a joke, terrible acting- so scripted. Sending a “message “ to our President won’t work! Go back in your holes,” a disgruntled viewer tweeted.

“#Madamesecretary was a piece of liberal crap tonight with Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell, Madeline Albright on it. They just lost another viewer,” wrote another particularly upset viewer.

Some even brought the real-world president into the mix, with one user tweeting: “Trump is cleaning up messes caused by Powell, Fulbright (sic), Clinton, and Kerry. The first three were written into the propaganda script on Madame Secretary tonight. Along with Murphy Brown, CBS is now using the entertainment division to spread liberal propaganda.”

However, for every person driven to Twitter out of anger or distaste for the Season 5 premiere, there seemed to be a counterbalance of people who were inspired by the former secretary of state’s words.

“Thank you CBS and Madame Secretary for reminding us what our country stands for. Nationalism is the existential threat of our time. Nationalism is not patriotism. #EPluribusUnum,” one user wrote.

“@CBS crushing it with last night’s #MadamSecretary. Though fictional, it’s always been timely and insightful. Bringing in former SecStates for a much-needed reminder of what makes American great: diversity. E Pluribus Unum,” another user wrote.

“The writers excelled themselves with this premiere episode. We were reminded of the dignified, intelligent men and women who have served the US as politicians and diplomats of the highest order. How we miss them! Elizabeth’s speech was astute and inspirational: thank you,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, those who enjoyed the episode didn’t stop short of looping Donald Trump into the conversation either, with one Twitter user writing: “So I'm watching @HillaryClinton, Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell on Madame Secretary warning us about white supremacy and rabid nationalism. How did we get from these people to the horror we have in government today. #StillWithHer”

You can watch the group’s scene in the video below.