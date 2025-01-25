Justin Baldoni's mom says the 'truth will shine' amid Blake Lively drama, urges him to keep his integrity

Justin Baldoni's support system is standing strong amid his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively.

Baldoni, who celebrated his 41st birthday Friday, received an outpouring of love on social media from two of his biggest fans — his wife, Emily, and mom, Sharon.

"Happy Birthday Justin ~ remembering a wonderful moment after the final ending of ‘Jane The Virgin’- a moment where joy and love permeated the set, where friendships and family were born and kindness and integrity permeated the hearts of all the actors and crew, where sadness only entered because it was the final scene of a wonderful journey~ and the beginning of the rest of our lives," Sharon Baldoni wrote alongside a carousel of photos.

"A happy loving and generous memory with hearts exploding with possibilities. Life has its moments and also its surprises- as you keep your integrity through it all Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity. I love you more than you will ever know! Happy Birthday my beautiful boy! May God continue to bless you in truth."

On Friday, Baldoni's wife also shared her first Instagram post during the ongoing legal battle, writing, "Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again."

The statements come one month after Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights department and later in federal court.

Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

In the suit, Baldoni claimed Lively "refused to meet with the intimacy coordinator" to go over intimate scenes.

This put Baldoni in "the awkward position of meeting alone with the intimacy coordinator and later relaying sex scene suggestions and plans to Lively in the intimacy coordinator’s absence," his suit states.

"These meetings often took place, at Lively’s insistence, in the couple’s home, and often while Lively’s husband was present. Lively’s method of work was unconventional and uncomfortable for Baldoni. To suggest Baldoni was the one who created this scenario is knowingly false.

"As a result, many sex scenes were not written with simultaneous collaboration and input from both Lively and the intimacy coordinator, as Baldoni had long intended."

Shortly after filing his suit, Baldoni's team released unedited footage from the set of "It Ends With Us" that it claims refutes Lively's previous accusations of sexual harassment.

The video, shared by Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, and obtained by Fox News Digital, allegedly addresses the actress's claims about a slow dance scene.

After the release, Blake Lively's legal team demanded a gag order be issued against Baldoni's lawyer.

Lively's team slammed Freedman for making multiple statements to the media that could taint a jury should the actress's sexual harassment complaints against Baldoni make it to a courtroom.

"As Ms. Lively’s counsel have attempted, repeatedly, to caution Mr. Freedman, federal litigation must be conducted in court and according to the relevant rules of professional conduct," a letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated.

"His conduct threatens to, and will, materially prejudice both the Lively Case and the Wayfarer (Studios) Case by tainting the jury pool, because his statements are deliberately aimed at undermining the ‘character, credibility, [and] reputation’ of numerous relevant parties."

On Jan. 23, Baldoni's lawyers filed a response, calling Lively's gag order attempt an "intimidation tactic" and "tactical gamesmanship."

"Having publicly made ruinous allegations that the Wayfarer Parties can prove are false, the Lively Parties now invoke attorney disciplinary rules as an intimidation tactic," Baldoni's legal team wrote.

"The Lively Parties’ desire to force the Wayfarer Parties to defend themselves privately against allegations made publicly is not a proper basis for a gag order. It is tactical gamesmanship, and it is outrageous."

The filing says after a "bombshell" New York Times article included Lively's allegations of sexual harassment against Baldoni, releasing the unedited "This Ends With Us" footage has been vital to protecting Baldoni.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Janelle Ash contributed to this report.