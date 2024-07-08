Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Jeopardy' contestants called out by famous comedian after failing to identify him during clue

Adult Swim star Eric Andre took to social media to say the 'Jeopardy' contestants 'left me hanging’

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Sometimes the toughest questions on "Jeopardy" aren’t academic ones.

Last week, contestants Zoe Strassfield, Matt Brooks and Cat Pisacano all had no answer for the $2000 clue in the "Guests on Hot Ones" category during Double Jeopardy.

"On his Adult Swim show, this host destroys his set every episode, but says he is sedated in real life: ‘I meditate, jog. I eat salad,’" host Ken Jennings read, with a photo a comedian they apparently didn’t recognize.

The answer was Eric Andre, host of the Adult Swim series "The Eric Andre Show," and a comedian who has also appeared in films like "Jackass Forever," "Rough Night," and "Bad Trip."

Jeopardy contestants with an inset of Eric Andre

"Jeopardy" contestants had no clue who comedian Eric Andre was during an episode last week. (Jeopardy)

Andre playfully called the contestants out on social media, sharing a clip from the show on his Instagram with the caption, "Damn they left me hanging" accompanied by a laughing emoji and cricket emoji.

"Jeopardy" responded to Andre's post, writing, "This is worse than Bird Up!" a reference to a recurring bit on Andre’s Adult Swim show featuring "the worst show on television" titled "Bird Up."

Fans in the comments tried to cheer Andre up, with one person writing, "I think being the 2000 question is somewhat of a compliment."

Close up of Eric Andre holding a microphone

Eric Andre posted the clip of the contestants being stumped on social media, joking "Damn they left me hanging!" (Gary Gershoff/FilmMagic)

Another wrote, "Uncultured contestants that didn’t know who you were. Damn shame."

"You can really hear Ken’s disappointment," added another person.

Andre isn’t the first star to not get recognized by the brainy contestants on "Jeopardy."

Last November, in the category of "'90s Singers," the clue read, "This country superstar's 'Friends In Low Places' was named CMA Single of the Year in 1991."

Garth Brooks podium

Last year, contestants failed to recognize Garth Brooks during a "90s Singers" category. (Getty Images)

A photo of Garth Brooks appeared onscreen, but none of the players buzzed in.

"Whoa!" a surprised Jennings reacted to the silence. "How soon we forget. That’s Chris Gaines’ alter ego, Garth Brooks."

Fans went wild on social media, questioning how they could have failed to recognize the popular singer.

"How do these three not know who Garth Brooks is??" one user wrote on X. "Even if you aren't a country fan, he's one of the most well-known music artists from the 90s."

