Elton John is still standing but wants to get back to work after a health scare left him partially blind.

John lost vision in his right eye due to an infection. "It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest," the 77-year-old musician said during an interview on "Good Morning America."

"There’s hope and encouragement that it’ll be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know," John explained, revealing he can't read lyrics.

"It kind of floored me," he later added. "I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything."

ELTON JOHN LEFT WITH ‘LIMITED VISION’ FOLLOWING HEALTH SCARE

John gave an update on his health after being asked about an uncompleted album he mentioned at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.

"I don't know," he said of the project's status. "It's been a while since I've done anything and, well, I just have to get off my backside."

"It kind of floored me. I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything." — Elton John

John first revealed his health scare in September.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," he shared on social media. "I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

The singer added: "I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While taking a break from his next album, John has been promoting his documentary "Elton John: Never Too Late." The Disney+ film will be a look back at the "Rocket Man" singer's career, sharing vulnerable moments and a new song.

"As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time to recount the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today," a press release shared by Disney read.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

John retired from touring after completing his yearslong world tour, "Farewell Yellow Brick Road."

The tour began in 2018 and concluded in 2023 after parts were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. 52 years of pure joy, playing music. How lucky am I to play music? But you know I wouldn't be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn't for you," he said at his final concert in Sweden. "You've bought the singles, the albums, the CDs, the cassettes, but most importantly, you've bought the tickets to the shows. And you know how much I love to play live. It's been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you've been absolutely magnificent. Thank you!"

"I will never forget you guys. I've played so many concerts, how could I forget? You're in my head and my heart and my soul and I thank you so much," he later added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP