Country singer allegedly violates bond to attend CMAs; judge issues a warrant for his arrest

Austin Tanner, an aspiring country music singer, has a warrant out for his arrest after allegedly violating his bond conditions by attending the 2024 CMA Awards.

On Nov. 26, an Alabama judge issued a warrant for Tanner's arrest, days after the singer traveled from Alabama to Nashville to attend the awards show Nov. 20 without seeking the court's approval, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Tanner, who was indicted on two counts of insurance fraud and attempted theft of property in April, was released on $20,000 bond and was not to "depart the state without leave of court," the documents state. Tanner was fully aware of this condition, the documents noted.

"The State contends there is evidence that on or around November 20, 2024, the Defendant traveled outside of the state of Alabama as evidenced by pictures he posted to his Facebook and Instagram accounts, respectively," the documents state.

"Given that the Defendant was well versed in the travel conditions of his bond, and given his public disregard for those restrictions, the State seeks to revoke his bond."

On Nov. 21, Tanner took to social media to share a photo of him and wife Skyla on the red carpet at the CMAs.

"First CMA Awards. Last night was nothing short of magical as we walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards. This moment marked a dream come true!" he captioned his post.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said, "Bond conditions exist to ensure the safety of the community and the integrity of the justice system. When those conditions are violated, offenders must be held accountable."

Tanner's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A hearing for a motion to revoke Tanner's bond was scheduled for Dec. 4.