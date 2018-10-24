Coach stands by Selena Gomez as she seeks psychiatric treatment

Selena Gomez’s dazzling new holiday campaign for Coach will roll out in two weeks, we hear, even as the singer remains in a psychiatric facility to deal with mental-health issues.

Fashion sources said this week that Coach had planned more shooting with the singer for an upcoming spring campaign, which had to be put on hold when she entered rehab earlier this month.

But another source said all is well — and that the fall shoot will feature Coach’s latest face, Michael B. Jordan, who signed to the brand last month, while Gomez just shot the holiday ads.

Gomez entered rehab reportedly due to stress over being hospitalized twice in two weeks for complications from her kidney transplant. The singer suffers from lupus.

A source said that Gomez was scheduled to shoot a new Coach campaign this month, and top agency Baron & Baron was even hired for the shoot. But the source said that when Gomez’s health suffered, the pricey seven-figure campaign had to be shelved. A source said Baron & Baron was working to reschedule to accommodate the sensitive situation.

But another fashion insider said that Coach was only meant to use Gomez for its holiday campaign, which will come out globally in the next two weeks, and that the brand’s spring 2019 campaign will feature “Black Panther” star Jordan, who will appear with other female models.

Gomez’s most recent Coach collaboration dropped in August, featuring bags, accessories and ready-to-wear items such as sweaters and slip dresses.

Meanwhile, Gomez’s new song “Taki Taki,” with Cardi B and others, is No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Streaming chart.

We reported this month that a source told us of Gomez’s rehab move, “[Selena] has had a lot on her plate — too much.” And that Justin Bieber, her ex, getting engaged to Hailey Baldwin didn’t help. But “Selena also has a major medical condition with lupus, and her transplant, which always is a complicating factor.”

Reps didn’t comment.

