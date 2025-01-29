Blake Lively's brother-in-law apologizes if he's said anything 'unkind' as her Justin Baldoni drama escalates

Blake Lively’s brother-in-law this week "sincerely apologized" if he has said something that's "unkind" as the "It Ends With Us" actress continues her legal back and forth with former co-star Justin Baldoni.

"Anytime I’ve said anything unkind about someone I’ve regretted it," Bart Johnson, a "Landman" actor, who is married to Robyn Lively, Blake’s older half-sister, wrote on X on Tuesday. "Fortunately that’s almost never and definitely not when I’m at my best."

He continued, "Regardless if it’s true or not, if it’s my opinion, even if I’m trying to speak truth or stand up for someone, it’s never good. Even in times where it might ‘feel’ justified and doing the right thing, it makes no difference. There’s a better way."

Johnson added that making cheap remarks is "below the standard I have for myself and I regret it. I do sincerely apologize to anyone I’ve hurt or let down by saying something that sounds mean. I’ll do better."

He said that any of his followers would be "hard pressed" to find more than one time when he’s criticized someone on social media.

"You can easily find a million times I’ve uplifted, support, encourage and uplifted my family, friends, followers & strangers," he wrote. "That’s what I’m committed to and where I find my happiness. We all have flaws and I’m definitely a work in progress and doing my best to grow and be better. Sending ALL my love to ALL of you."

Johnson didn’t give any specifics in the lengthy post, but it comes a month after he appeared to call Baldoni a "fraud" in a since-deleted post, according to USA Today.

"He’s a fraud. He puts on the 'costume' of a hero, man bun and all. Used all of the trendy catchphrases & buzz words for his podcasts. None of it’s genuine," Johnson reportedly wrote on X in late December. "It’s all theater. And everyone fell for it. For years."

Baldoni hosts the "Man Enough" podcast, which "explores what it means to be a man today and how rigid gender roles have affected all people," according to the website. "The show creates a safe environment for a range of perspectives to meet and stay at the table, exploring how the messages of masculinity show up in relationships, body image, privilege, fatherhood, sex, success, mental health and so much more. Instead of polarizing and demonizing men and masculinity, it invites all humans to participate and thrive in the world."

Lively filed a sexual harassment suit in December against Baldoni, his Wayfarer studio and former PR reps that also alleged he had orchestrated a smear campaign against her. The same day Lively filed her suit, Baldoni filed a $250 million suit against the New York Times for a December article about the alleged smear campaign.

Weeks later, Baldoni then named Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in a separate $400 million defamation lawsuit in which he accused the Hollywood power couple of attempting to hijack "It Ends With Us" and attempt to smear him with their own narrative.

Both Lively and Reynolds were producers on "It Ends With Us."

Fox News Digtial's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.