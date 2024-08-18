Expand / Collapse search
Bebe Rexha claims she was victim of 'hate crime' at Munich airport

Lufthansa says an investigation is ongoing following the incident

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Bebe Rexha believes she was the victim of a hate crime, discriminated against for her ethnicity.

The popstar shared a series of emotional videos on her Instagram story Saturday, documenting the incident that took place at Munich International Airport.

"The supervisor on the flight of Lufthansa is threatening me," she said tearfully to the camera, makeup smudged underneath her eyes.

ebe Rexha crying with smudged eye makeup

Bebe Rexha appears distraught at Munich International Airport. (Bebe Rexha Instagram)

Tagging the German airline directly, Rexha wrote to her story, "@Lufthansa I've been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian. I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight."

"I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian," Rexha claimed in a written statement. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Rexha's family is of Albanian descent. 

"He would not let me take his name. He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful [than] he was."

Bebe Rexha in a black corset with straps outstretches her arms on stage

Bebe Rexha believes she was discriminated against for speaking Albanian to a security officer. (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Pride In London)

"I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian."

— Bebe Rexha

"Not one of the women @Lufthansa stepped in or said something. He would not give me his name. But I just found out he works for ATSG[,] a service company document control hired by Lufthansa."

Bebe Rexha looks animated/angry on stage singing outstreching her arm in a leather bustier

Bebe Rexha alleges that no women from Lufthansa helped her. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I have never been so emotionally drained," the "I'm Good" singer wrote in an additional story. "@Lufthansa has direct messaged me but I urge them to do a full investigation on finding out who this man who was abusing his power is. An ‘I’m sorry' is not gonna cut it this time."

Fox News Digital has learned that Rexha did board her flight.

Bebe Rexha in a black choker and black corset-like top puts up two peace signs on the carpet

Bebe Rexha was able to board her flight from Munich International Airport. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

A company spokesperson for Lufthansa told Fox News Digital, "We directly contacted Bebe Rexha yesterday to understand the situation and are conducting an internal review on the matter."

"As an international airline, we connect people and countries around the globe. Our guests and employees come from all over the world. Diversity and equal opportunity are core values for our company and our corporate culture. We do not tolerate any discriminatory behavior of any kind."

A representative for Rexha did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for comment. 

