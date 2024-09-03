'1000-lb Sisters' star arrested at Tennessee safari park on drug, child endangerment charges: police

"1000-lb Sisters" star Amy Slaton Halterman was arrested on child endangerment and drug possession charges at a Tennessee safari park.

Crockett County Sheriff's Department posted a statement online on Monday confirming Halterman and Brian Scott Lovvorn were arrested and face the same charges.

"FROM FEEDING A CAMEL TO THE SLAMMER," the statement began.

"It was no ordinary Labor Day in Crockett County. Deputies were requested to respond to Safari Park where a guest allegedly was bitten by a camel. Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle," the statement said.

"Amy Slaton Halterman, ‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’ reality TV star, was arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment," the statement continued. "Brian Scott Lovvorn was in the vehicle as well and is facing the same charges."

The sheriff's department noted that Halterman and Lovvorn were booked into the Crockett County jail.

"The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law," the statement concluded.

The Crockett County Sheriff's Department also included Halterman's and Lovvorn's mugshot in the post.

Halterman shares sons Gage Deon Halterman, 4, and Glenn Allen Halterman, 2, with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman. The statement about the arrest did not specify why Halterman was arrested for child endangerment or if her children were present at the safari park on Monday.

Michael filed for divorce from Halterman in March 2023, per E! News. She then began dating a man named Kevin, but their relationship was short-lived. It is unclear if Lovvorn is Halterman's new love interest.

Halterman old E! News in December that although her love life has its ups and downs, she can always count on her family, specifically her "1000-lb Sisters" co-star and sister, Tammy Slaton.

"This season on the show, you will see that Tammy let me move in with her. She gave me and my kids a place to be safe. All my siblings have been there for me with whatever I needed," she told the outlet at the time.