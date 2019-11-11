Who do YOU think will win the NASCAR Cup championship?

The NASCAR Cup final four is set heading into the season finale at Miami-Homestead Speedway.

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch all qualified for the best-finisher-take-all race.

But who will be crowned champion?

Hamlin, Harvick and Busch each took the checkered flag at the track in 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively, while Truex won the title there in 2017. But Truex has seven race wins under his belt this season, Hamlin six and Harvick and Busch four apiece.

So who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP