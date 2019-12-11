Expand / Collapse search
Wheels scooters now have shareable helmets

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
They say share and share alike, but would you share a helmet?

(Wheels)

Electric scooter share service Wheels has begun installing racks on its seated scooters that let you do just that.

(Wheels)

The helmet is secured over the rear wheel and can be unlocked along with the scooter in the Wheels app if you need it. It’s fitted with a stack of biodegradable headliners, so you have to peel off the last one to get a fresh layer. Wheels is hoping the feature increases helmet usage, which is an issue among scooter and bike-share schemes that allow users to pick up and leave the rides curbside.

The company currently operates in Austin, Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego and Scottsdale, where it rents its scooters for 35 cents per minute. It is in the process of installing the helmet racks across its network.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu