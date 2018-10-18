What the cluck? Highway closed after truck spills 40 tons of chicken guts on road

Commuters faced a traffic nightmare when several arterial roads were closed after a truck shed 40 tons of chicken guts.

Sickening pictures show the 12 ton semi with pink offal covering its wheels and smeared over the road.

Highways England closed the A453 northbound between the M1, A50, A6 and the A2 in Nottinghamshire, following the incident on Thursday morning.

A Highways England statement said: “The A453 is now closed northbound between the M1, A50, A6 and the #A52 to clear shed load of chicken offal. “No access to East

Midlands Parkway Rail Station from the A453 northbound or M1 northbound.

“East Midlands Trains and Network Rail crews on scene to clear the incident and spillage.”