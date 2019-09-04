Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

(Bonhams)

Collector Cars
Published

Volvo van painted by Banksy could be worth millions

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

One of the hottest vehicles set to be offered Bonhams’ next automobile auction is a 31-year-old delivery van.

(Bonhams)

The 1988 Volvo was covered in graffiti by pseudonymous street artist Banksy at a New Year’s party in Spain that was held at the turn of the millennium.

Banksy began working on it on stage during the event and finished it over the next two weeks. It’s entirely covered with images, patterns and phrases, and features his name twice in stencil.

(Bonhams)

STEVE MCQUEEN'S 'BULLITT' MUSTANG TO BE AUCTIONED, LIKELY FOR MILLIONS

Titled Turbo Zone Truck (Laugh Now But One Day We'll Be In Charge), the functional vehicle toured the world with the Turbozone International Circus and remains Banksy’s largest work of art.

(Bonhams)

It’s scheduled to cross the block at Bonhams’ Goodwood Revival event in England on September 14 among a collection of traditional collector cars. Experts estimate that it could go for $2 million or more, which would make it the most expensive Banksy artwork ever.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu