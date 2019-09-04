Volvo van painted by Banksy could be worth millions

One of the hottest vehicles set to be offered Bonhams’ next automobile auction is a 31-year-old delivery van.

The 1988 Volvo was covered in graffiti by pseudonymous street artist Banksy at a New Year’s party in Spain that was held at the turn of the millennium.

Banksy began working on it on stage during the event and finished it over the next two weeks. It’s entirely covered with images, patterns and phrases, and features his name twice in stencil.

Titled Turbo Zone Truck (Laugh Now But One Day We'll Be In Charge), the functional vehicle toured the world with the Turbozone International Circus and remains Banksy’s largest work of art.

It’s scheduled to cross the block at Bonhams’ Goodwood Revival event in England on September 14 among a collection of traditional collector cars. Experts estimate that it could go for $2 million or more, which would make it the most expensive Banksy artwork ever.

