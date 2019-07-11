Expand / Collapse search
Two dusty Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s parked in warehouse for 15 years worth a fortune

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Sometimes browsing a warehouse is a blast.

A Florida classic car dealer recently dug a pair of 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s out of one they that were parked and left to gather dust in 15 years ago. One is a standard GT500 with 102,000 miles on it, while the other is a rare GT500 KR that still has its factory 428 Cobra Jet V8 under the hood.

The Lime Gold fastback is loaded with power steering, brakes, air conditioning and other features. It’s nearly all-original and well-preserved, but not perfect. If it were, the Hagerty Price Guide says it would be worth over $200,000.

The dealer, Classic Cars of Sarasota, freshened it up to get it running and says its mechanically excellent and a prime candidate for full restoration. It’s now handling the sale of the car for the owner, and has it listed for $135,000, but is also holding an Ebay auction through July 17 to test the market.

The GT500 has already been sold.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu