Twitter community approves mashed potato artwork celebrating Tesla Cybertruck

Twitter users this past holiday weekend had nothing but praise for a creative man who used his Thanksgiving mashed potatoes to carve out a replica of Tesla’s new Cybertruck – right down to the most exact detail, a broken window, a published report said.



Greg Milano was recorded by his brother Dan sculpting a mockup of the futuristic truck using just a butter knife at the kitchen table, the New York Post reported.

“My brother has been working on a mashed potato cybertruck for over an hour,” Dan tweeted on Thanksgiving, along with a video of Greg at work. The video has garnered nearly 4 million views.



As Greg completed his work of art, Dan provided a constant Twitter play-by-play, at one point giving his brother’s work critical acclaim, saying “Looking pretty sweet, now he’s scooping out the back,” the Tweet reported.



“The windows have been mashed, by popular request,” with another video showing the damage, the newspaper reported.

The mashed windows were in recognition of Cybertruck’s November unveiling, where a Tesla honcho smashed its “armor glass” windows with a metal ball in a bungled test.

That comparison wasn’t lost on Twitter users, the Post reported.

“The good news is that it has less chance of spontaneous combustion or having bullets shot through its windows,” one person commented.

After the edible truck was complete, Greg lathered it with gravy and consumed it, Dan wrote.

