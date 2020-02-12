Expand / Collapse search
Trump attending Daytona 500 on Sunday, airport official says

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
President Trump is attending the annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, according to reports.

“The president will be here for the Daytona 500. That is all of the information I have at this time,” Joanne Magley, a spokeswoman for Daytona Beach International Airport, wrote in an email to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

President Trump is attending the annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, according to reports. (FILE)

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight restriction for Sunday indicating that the president is expected to attend the NASCAR race.

The U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for presidential security, also tweeted to fans that drones are prohibited within 30 miles of the race — a restriction put in place for presidential visits: “Ladies and Gentlemen start your engines but not your drones. The Secret Service is securing the @NASCAR Daytona 500 by providing a 30 mile “No Drone Zone”. Enjoy the race.”

Trump is scheduled to spend part of the Presidents Day weekend at his private club in Palm Beach, Fla.

The White House has yet to confirm his attendance at the race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

