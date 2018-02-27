Trespassing tourists caught when their SUV gets stuck on protected beach

Conservationists have slammed the group of trespassers who got a brand-new Range Rover worth Â£100,000 stuck in the sand at a protected beach. See SWNS story SWSTUCK; South Walney Nature Reserve, which is run by the Cumbria Wildlife Trust, is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, a Special Area of Conservation and a Special Protection Area. Parts of the beach are illegal to walk on - and there are clear signs warning motorists about driving on it. But this didnât stop a group of three trespassers from the Midlands who took a detour to the Cumbrian coastline on Sunday during a trip to Scotland. The men took the brand-new rental Range Rover, which was registered less than a fortnight ago, on the beach and got stuck. The joy ride has caused damage to the protected sands while also causing serious problems for the luxury 4x4, which had to be towed out by a tractor. Sarah Dalrymple, South Walney warden, said: âIt is illegal, dangerous and damaging to take cars onto the sands.
(SWNS)
A trio of tourists were caught red-handed in the sand when they illegally took their SUV onto a protected beach in England and got stuck.
It happened on Sunday at the South Walney Nature Reserve in Cumbria, an area that hosts a variety of rare and unusual flora and fauna that includes nesting spots for migratory birds and the only grey seal colony in the region.
The reserve is home to a variety of wildlife and could take years to repair itself from the damage caused by this ill-advised off-road adventure.
(SWNS)
The unidentified sightseers had rented the brand new Range Rover Sport in Scotland, according to SWNS, and drove it south to the reserve where they ignored warning signs and moved a barrier to gain entry to the beach.
The warden for the property said that she is “appalled that some people think this is acceptable behavior.”
A tractor had to be called in, which caused even more damage.
(SWNS)
A tractor had to be called in to tow the vehicle out, severely damaging its rear bumper along with the landscape.
Local police are investigating the incident, which couldn't have made Land Rover executives too happy.
