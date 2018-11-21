Traffic camera in Italian village catches 58,000 speeders in two weeks

A tiny Italian town may have discovered a new revenue stream after its traffic camera caught 58,568 speeders in just two weeks, but it would prefer if drivers just slowed down instead.

Sky News reports that the Northern Italian village of Acquetico, which has a population of just 120, trialed the camera in September as an effort to reduce speeds on the main two-lane road that passes through.

Mayor Allesandro Allesandri said that one in three vehicles were caught breaking the 31 mph speed limit, with the worst hitting 84 mph on the twisty mountain pass route, which is a popular spot for illegal motorcycle racing.

"We hope these speed gauges can be an effective deterrent to motorists and that they can benefit the citizens of Acquetico, because we don't want to make money with the fines, but they're necessary to protect people's safety.”

The town has yet to decide if it will bring the cameras back permanently.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR SO MUCH MORE