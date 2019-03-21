Toyota Tundra loses Consumer Reports recommendation after disappointing crash test result

Consumer Reports has dropped the Toyota Tundra from its list of recommended full-size trucks after it put in a bad showing during the latest round of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests.

The aging truck earned a Poor rating for passenger side protection and a Marginal rating for the driver’s side, on a scale that ranks vehicles as Good, Acceptable, Marginal or Poor.

Consumer Reports factors the crash tests into its overall score for vehicles, along with reliability, comfort, performance and other factors. The Tundra’s elimination from the list leaves the Ford F-150 as the only full-size model above its threshold for a recommendation with a score of 67, followed by the Ram 1500 at 64 and the Tundra at 63.

The Honda Ridgeline, which is the only truck to earn an IIHS Top Safety Pick Designation, is considered a compact pickup by Consumer Reports and is the only recommended truck in the segment with a score of 74.

