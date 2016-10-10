Expand / Collapse search
October 10, 2016

Toyota Says 3.7 Million Repairs Complete

WASHINGTON – Toyota says it has fixed about 3.7 million vehicles in the United States that have been part of the company's massive safety recalls.

Toyota says in a progress update Monday that customer complaints about unintended acceleration made to its consumer hotline have fallen considerably since April.

Toyota has been working to rebuild its reputation for safety in the wake of more than 10 million recalls worldwide.

Company officials say they have completed 5 million fixes in the U.S. to recalled vehicles. About 1.3 million vehicles have received fixes for issues with sticking gas pedals and floor mat problems.

Toyota says it is expanding the role of engineering teams created to investigate problems with unintended acceleration to include other problems as well.