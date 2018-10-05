Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Safety
Published

Toyota recalling 807,000 U.S. Prius models to fix stalling issue

Fox News

(AP)

Toyota is recalling 807,000 Prius hybrids in the U.S., and over 2.4 million hybrids worldwide to address a stalling issue.

Some of the vehicles built between 2008 and 2014 may suffer hybrid system faults that put the cars into a “failsafe” mode that could cause them to lose power and stall, although steering and braking would still work, Toyota said.

The U.S. portion of the safety action covers 2010-2014 Prius hatchbacks, and 2012-2014 Prius V wagons, which will require a software update.

Some of the cars have already been recalled for a separate drivetrain issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Toyota does not know of any accidents in the U.S. related to the problem.