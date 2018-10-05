Toyota recalling 807,000 U.S. Prius models to fix stalling issue

Toyota is recalling 807,000 Prius hybrids in the U.S., and over 2.4 million hybrids worldwide to address a stalling issue.

Some of the vehicles built between 2008 and 2014 may suffer hybrid system faults that put the cars into a “failsafe” mode that could cause them to lose power and stall, although steering and braking would still work, Toyota said.

The U.S. portion of the safety action covers 2010-2014 Prius hatchbacks, and 2012-2014 Prius V wagons, which will require a software update.

Some of the cars have already been recalled for a separate drivetrain issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Toyota does not know of any accidents in the U.S. related to the problem.