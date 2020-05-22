'Tickets' to closed NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 listed for $7802

In keeping with the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, there won’t be any fans in the grandstands at Charlotte Motor Speedway for NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, but there will be a few at the track.

High above the track.

The 1.5-mile oval has a condominium building situated over turn one with apartments that offer panoramic views of the facility.

The 40 units are privately owned and often rented out for the race weekend, but a few people live in theirs full-time.

Christian Espinoza is one of them, and he told WFAE he’ll be there on race day with four of his close friends, as the HOA that manages the facility has put a capacity limit in place and restricted gatherings outside of the units during the event.

The apartments were originally built in 1984 and there are currently two two-bed, two-bath units on the market for over $500,000 each, while one unit is listed on Airbnb for a minimum two-day rental Sunday and Monday for $7,802, including fees.

The Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast on Fox at 6 pm EDT on May 24