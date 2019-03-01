The bizarre car from 'Good Burger' just showed up for sale on Facebook

Ok, we’re just going to say it: The “Good Burger” car is looking pretty bad.

It’s a custom 1975 AMC Pacer with a hamburger hood that was built for the 1997 comedy about a struggling restaurant, starring Keenan Thompson and Sinbad.

You’ll have to decide which one aged better.

What’s left of the car is up for sale on Facebook Marketplace, with most of its modifications replaced by rust.

The Daytona Beach seller told Jalopnik that his dad bought it about a dozen years ago from someone who won it in a contest promoting the film and that it hasn’t run in years.

Listed at $10,000, which would buy you a very nice 1975 Pacer, it’s not exactly the Batmobile, but there have been tribute versions of it built over the years, including one parked in front of Little Anthony's Diner in Tucson.

Thompson also recently revealed that a sequel to the film is in discussions, so now may be the time to bite.

