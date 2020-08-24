Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Accessories
Published

The best cars for dogs, according to Autotrader

Several models highlighted for dog-friendly features and design

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Dogs trained to sniff out travelers with COVID-19 at Dubai International AirportVideo

Dogs trained to sniff out travelers with COVID-19 at Dubai International Airport

The United Arab Emirates says they have successfully trained dogs to sniff out COVID-19 on arriving passengers with a 92 percent success rate; Greg Palkot reports.

When some people say their cars are for the dogs, they're being literal.

(Audi offers dog harnesses for the Q5 SUV.)

Online marketplace Autotrader has picked 10 vehicles it thinks are the best for dog lovers, thanks to canine-friendly features.

These include large rear doors and low floors to ease entry, along with dog-focused accessories like pet barriers and harnesses made available by the manufacturer. The Tesla Model Y -- and all of the automaker's models -- even has a "dog mode" that keeps the air conditioning on and displays the temperature on the large infotainment screen so passers-by don't think the car is potentially overheating.

Jeep is holding a Top Canine contest for the dogs of its customers. 

Jeep is holding a Top Canine contest for the dogs of its customers.  (Jeep)

Autotrader has also teamed up with Adoptapet.com to help connect people with dogs in need of homes.

Here is the list in alphabetical, unranked order:

2020 Audi Q5

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

2020 Honda Fit

2020 Hyundai Kona

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Subaru Outback

2020 Tesla Model Y

2021 Toyota Sienna

2020 Volvo V60

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto