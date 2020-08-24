The best cars for dogs, according to Autotrader

When some people say their cars are for the dogs, they're being literal.

Online marketplace Autotrader has picked 10 vehicles it thinks are the best for dog lovers, thanks to canine-friendly features.

These include large rear doors and low floors to ease entry, along with dog-focused accessories like pet barriers and harnesses made available by the manufacturer. The Tesla Model Y -- and all of the automaker's models -- even has a "dog mode" that keeps the air conditioning on and displays the temperature on the large infotainment screen so passers-by don't think the car is potentially overheating.

Autotrader has also teamed up with Adoptapet.com to help connect people with dogs in need of homes.

Here is the list in alphabetical, unranked order:

2020 Audi Q5

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

2020 Honda Fit

2020 Hyundai Kona

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Subaru Outback

2020 Tesla Model Y

2021 Toyota Sienna

2020 Volvo V60

