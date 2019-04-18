The 2020 Subaru Outback looks the same, but is very different

The 2020 Subaru Outback’s familiar styling may not draw too much extra attention, but it has the technology needed to make sure its driver is paying attention.

The all-new SUV debuting at the New York International Auto Show comes with a suite of driver aids that includes automatic emergency brakes, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control, plus a system that uses a camera to detect if the driver isn’t watching the road and remind them to do that if they're not.

While it's aimed at tired and texting drivers, a new 11.6-inch touchscreen display that’s standard with all but the entry-level trim may prove to be something of a distraction, too, and is the high-tech showpiece of an interior that’s quieter than the one in the outgoing best-seller for the brand.

All Outbacks have all-wheel-drive, of course, and there’s a choice of two engines across the lineup. The base motor is a 182 hp flat-4-cylinder rated at 33 mpg highway, while XT models get a 260 hp turbocharged flat-4-cylinder good for 30 mpg and up to 3,500 pounds of towing, the most of any Outback yet. Both are paired with a CVT automatic transmission and a manual isn’t available.

Along with a larger windshield to see the world outside, buyers can get a 180-degree front camera and Outbacks with the big screen are equipped with the Chimani app, which is a digital guide to the U.S. National Park system.

Pricing will be announced closer to when the Outback goes on sale later this year, just in time to check out the fall foliage.

