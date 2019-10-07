The 2020 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 is ready for the rocks

Kawasaki is going head-to-head with the sportiest side-by-sides.

The 2020 Teryx KRX 1000 is the brand’s highest performance model yet. The $20,495 two-seater is powered by a 999 cc parallel-twin engine with 76.7 lb-ft of torque that’s matched to a CVT automatic equipped with a temperature gauge to help keep drivers from overheating the belt, which is a common occurrence with this type of transmission.

The KRX 1000 is built around a tubular steel frame with integrated rollover protection and can operate in two-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive, with selectable drive modes optimized for high-speed running and rock crawling.

It has 14 inches of ground clearance and rides on a suspension that features adjustable Fox 2.5 Podium LSC shocks and provides 19 inches of travel up front and 21 inches in the rear. Thirty-one-inch tires come standard on 15-inch bead-lock wheels and the rear cargo area can fit a 32-inch spare or up to 351 pounds of gear.

A large range of accessories are being offered, including an “I want it all” package that costs $8,888.95 and comes with a light bar, winch, fully enclosed cabin and protective rock sliders.

The order book for the KRX 1000 is open now and it will be hitting dealers soon, where it will compete with the likes of the Honda Talon 1000, Yamaha YXZ, Polaris RZR and Can-Am Maverick X3 lineups on the pricier side of this fast-growing segment.

