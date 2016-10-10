Texas man pays record $115,000 for '12THMAN' license plate

A Texas A&M "12THMAN" specialty auto license plate has been awarded to a prominent Houston attorney for a record winning bid of $115,000.

Kim Drummond with Austin-based My Plates says bids stalled at $42,000 at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. But a bidding war ensued that shot the price upward by the noon deadline.

The top bidder was Tony Buzbee, who has represented plaintiffs against oil giant BP and in other high-profile cases. He says the plate will be given to an Iraq war veteran he knows.

My Plates, the state customized license plate contractor, auctioned off 10-year rights to the plate.

The previous record for a specialty plate was a bid of $25,000 in January for "HOUSTON."

The 12THMAN plate will be presented to Buzbee during the Texas A&M-Alabama game Saturday.