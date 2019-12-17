Expand / Collapse search
Deegan finished the 2019 K&N Pro Series West season in third place. ((Getty Images))

Racing
Published

Teen NASCAR star Hailie Deegan signs with Ford

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Rising teen stock car racing star Hailie Deegan will be driving for Ford in 2020.

(Ford)

The Californian became the first female to win a race in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series West at age 17 in 2018 and added two more victories this season on her way to a third-place finish in the standings.

Deegan will be driving under a Ford Performance contract for the DGR-Crosley team in the 20-race ARCA Mendars Series and also for Mutlimatic Motorsports on the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge sports car racing circuit.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Deegan is the daughter of freestyle motorcross great Brian Deegan, who in the past has driven Ford rally cars and off-road trucks. She’s become known for an aggressive driving style and even spun her teammate on the way to her third win.

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 28: Hailie Deegan (19) NASCAR K&amp;N Pro West Series Toyota Camry celebrates the victory during the NASCAR K&amp;N Pro Series West Star Nursery 100 ON February 28, 2019, at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 28: Hailie Deegan (19) NASCAR K&amp;N Pro West Series Toyota Camry celebrates the victory during the NASCAR K&amp;N Pro Series West Star Nursery 100 ON February 28, 2019, at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I’m just super excited to be a part of this program, because I know they’re fully invested,” Deegan told NASCAR.com. “That’s something that I’ve been looking for and I know it’s going to be a good, longstanding relationship in the future.”

Deegan will make her Ford debut at the IMSA race on the Daytona International Speedway road course in January and follow it up on February 8 with her first start for DGR-Crosley in the ARCA season opener on Daytona’s oval track.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu