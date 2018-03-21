Teen dies from burns more than a year after fiery DUI crash

A seventeen-year-old New York teen has died from burns suffered in an October 2016 DUI car crash.

Niko DiNovo died on Monday night, according to the Albany County district attorney's office. He was riding in car being driven by his friend, Michael Carr, when it went out of control and crashed into a parked truck in the town of Colonie.

Carr admitted he was driving 60 mph in a 30 mph zone at the time of the crash, which caused third degree burns over 95 percent of DiNovo's body.

DiNovo was being treated at the Westchester Medical Center's burn center and had undergone 25 surgeries since the accident, according to WRGB.

Carr pleaded guilty to assault and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

DiNovo's aunt posted frequent Facebook updates under the hashtag #prayforNiko.

DiNovo spent much of his time sleeping. But his days were brightened when friends joined him in a therapeutic catch with a beach ball.

With AP