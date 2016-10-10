Stunt driver sets new two-wheel driving record

Nissan has set a new two-wheel speed record, but that doesn’t mean it’s making motorcycles now.

British stuntman Terry Grant drove a Nissan Juke Nismo RS for one mile balanced on two wheels in just 2 minutes 10 seconds this past weekend, setting a new lowest time for the feat.

And it wasn’t in a straight line, Grant was taking part in the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where he drove the Juke up a hill climb course that included 9 turns and a 300 foot elevation change.

The subcompact crossover was basically showroom stock, the only changes being a set of heavy duty wheels and tires, a brake for the wheel in the air to keep the power on the ground, and a few software tweaks to help the car recognize the mods. Nissan also added a huge billboard to the bottom of the car to take advantage of that unique advertising opportunity.

The record Grant broke by 45 seconds was his own, set in 2011 behind the wheel of another Juke Nismo RS.

But is he ready to go the distance?

According to Guinness, the current mark for the longest distance “side-wheelie” stands at 230 miles.

Road trip, anyone?