Stunning image of 'beach' is not what it seems in viral illusion

What’s more beautiful than a sandy beach under a stormy sky? You'd be surprised.

An optical illusion that’s baffling the Internet looks like the coast, but is actually something very different.

It was posted to Twitter by Muhammad Nayem, co-owner of Pakistani online fashion marketplace Racyboat.com, causing amazement and confusion for many while garnering thousands of likes and retweets. Here's his explanation:

Nayem refers to the car door as a gate, but maintains some of the mystery by not adding additional pictures with a wider view for context. However, he did offer a tip for those still having difficulty seeing it for what it really is.

One user created a handy diagram to help out those who just couldn’t get it.

