The Weather Front
Published

Strong cold front to sweep through South, East

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
National forecast for Tuesday, December 10

National forecast for Tuesday, December 10

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A strong cold front will sweep through the South and East over the next couple days, making it feel more like January.  Heavy rain will continue in advance of the coldest air arriving, but a narrow band of relatively light snow will fall from Tennessee and even northern Alabama through the Appalachians today then overnight into early Wednesday morning across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast (generally 1-3”).  Snow exits most of the Northeast by Wednesday mid-morning.

The arctic air mass behind this front remains in place over the Midwest and Great Lakes, with wind chills in the -10s to -20s in the Upper Midwest through Wednesday.  While not nearly that cold, highs across the Mid-Atlantic in the 50s and 60s today will be in the 30s and 40s Wednesday and especially Thursday.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC).