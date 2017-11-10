Speed queen? Royals, politicians allowed to break limits in U.K.

While no British citizen is above the law, when it comes to speed limits, a select few individuals in power aren't bound by the same rules as the rest of us.

For obvious reasons, emergency vehicles are legally able to break speed limits and other road rules if they need to do so while performing their job.

But under the same laws, vehicles occupied by the Prime Minister and members of the Royal family can do the same.

The Road Traffic Regulation Act gives permission for police, fire, ambulance and other enforcement agency vehicles to break speed limits.

As both the Prime Minister and Royal family are always driven by police while on official duty, their vehicles are also exempt from regular speed limits.

And while the law doesn't necessarily mean that Theresa May is free to jump behind the wheel herself and speed off through central London, it does mean her driver has the power to bend the rules should the need arise.

A representative from the Department for Transport said: "The law currently states that speed limits do not apply to any motor vehicle being used for police, fire and rescue authority, ambulance or Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA) purposes, if observing the speed limit would be likely to hinder the use of the vehicle for the purpose for which it is being used on that occasion.

