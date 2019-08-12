'Arrogant' son pushes BMW given to him into river because he wanted a Jaguar

A young driver allegedly pushed this BMW he got from him parents into a river-- because he wanted a Jaguar.

The man, named locally only as Akash, is alleged to have pushed the brand new car into the water after he got upset it was "too small" for him and his pals.

A video shows the car sinking beneath the water in Yamunanagar, Haryana state in northern India. It had to be pulled out using a crane and police have opened an investigation.

Locals said that he jumped out of the vehicle just before it reached deeper water and onlookers helped him to safety.

A police official said: "The youth was arrogant and kept insisting that he be given a Jaguar as a BMW is a little small for him and his friends inside.

"We would do a preliminary investigation but this seems to be a personal matter. We will proceed according to the law."

The lad's father said, "I wanted to give my son a birthday present. We could only afford to give him a BMW, while he kept on insisting that he be given a Jaguar. He said the vehicle was too small but we thought he will be okay.

"We never imagined he would do anything like this."

