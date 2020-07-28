Scooter share Revel suspends operations in New York City after 2 fatal accidents

Scooter sharing company Revel is suspending its operations in New York City following two fatal accidents.

The company posted a note on its app Tuesday notifying users of the “temporary shutdown” as it reviews “rider accountability” and safety measures.

Jeremy Malave, 32, died after crashing into a light pole at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday and suffering head trauma. A helmet was found nearby, but authorities have not determined if he was wearing it, according to the Daily News.

His death came 10 days after CBS New York reporter Nina Kapur died from head injuries when the Revel she was a passenger on swerved and threw her off. Kapur and the scooter's operator were not wearing helmets at the time.

U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) called for the service to be shut down after Kapur's death.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter that the suspension came after consultation with his office, then went on to add that automobiles are also dangerous and that his administration "will continue our efforts to break car culture in NYC."

Revel’s electric scooters have a restricted top speed of 30 mph, which qualifies them as mopeds. Anyone 21 or older with a valid driver's license can sign up for a membership and passengers need to be at least 18. The vehicles are left around the city in public parking spaces and booked via an app.

Helmet use is required by law in NYC and two helmets with disposable liners are stored in a trunk on each scooter. However, riders are often seen not wearing them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Revel recently suspended 1,000 accounts for “bad behavior,” some based on tips sent to its Twitter account.

The service also operates in Miami, Austin, Oakland and Washington D.C.

This story has been updated with comment from Mayor de Blasio