Saab's new owner facing bankruptcy petition

The company that lifted Swedish automaker Saab out of bankruptcy is now facing financial difficulties of its own.

On Tuesday a supplier petitioned a Swedish court to declare National Electric Vehicle of Sweden (Nevs) bankrupt.

Labo Test, which supplies test equipment for car parts, said Nevs had failed to pay bills of 150,000 kronor ($22,000) since February.

Nevs spokesman Mikael Ostlund didn't immediately answer a request for comment.

The company, owned by a Hong Kong-based group, bought Saab out of bankruptcy last year after a failed attempt to revive the brand by Spyker Cars of the Netherlands.

Though its plan was to make electric cars, Nevs started off with gasoline-fuelled models to get production going immediately.

Related: Saab restarts production