Smoking semi driving up runaway truck ramp in Colorado caught on camera

Dramatic video has surfaced of a tractor-trailer with malfunctioning brakes driving up a runaway truck ramp in Colorado that was shot just one day after another truck that may have had similar issues failed to do the same, according to investigators, and was involved in a fatal accident that claimed four lives.

Jesse Terrell had just exited the Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70 west of Denver on Friday when he noticed the smoking truck heading downhill quickly on a stretch of road where the speed limit is 60 mph, but just 35 mph for vehicles over 26,000 pounds, and started filming.

The truck can be seen overtaking traffic as it heads around a curve before it hits the gravel-covered ramp and throws up a cloud of dust. The truck then continues about 500 feet up the steep slope before safely coming to a stop.

The identity of the driver is unknown, but state police told KDVR that he or she did nothing wrong and that they expect drivers to use the ramps when they’re in trouble.

However, a spokesperson for a garage that services the area, Quick Wrench Mobile, said that the fee to remove a truck from one of the ramps can run from $4,000 to $10,000, not including repair costs, and that the ramp in the video is used about 40 times per year.

Terrell's video has been viewed over 2.7 million times.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE