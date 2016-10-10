Richard Petty Ford Mustang goes on sale

next Image 1 of 2

Now here’s a Mustang fit for a king. The King, that is.

Petty’s Garage, the performance house run by racing legend Richard Petty, has teamed up with Ford to build 143 special edition Mustang GTs. Petty Motorsports runs a Mustang in NASCAR’s Xfinity series along with two Ford Fusions in Sprint Cup.

One hundred of the cars will be Stage 1 models featuring a 627 hp supercharged Ford Racing/Roush Performance supercharged 5.0-liter V8, MagnaFlow center exhaust, HRE FlowForm wheels, Petty’s Garage bodykit including a stock car-inspired spoiler, custom upholstery and Richard Petty’s autograph on the dash. They’ll sell for $62,410, including the price of the donor car.

Forty-three Stage 2 models will also be offered for $92,410 and fitted with Petty Blue trimmed three-piece 20-inch forged HRE wheels, a Wildwood big brake upgrade with Petty Blue calipers, and a two-tone black over (you guessed it) Petty Blue paint job with the number 43 ghosted into the roof pillars.

Both versions come with Ford/Roush and Petty’s Garage warranties covering the add-on parts. Orders for build slots are now being taken at all Ford dealerships nationwide.

