Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ram
Published

Ram vans to use Waymo self-driving tech, with more Fiat Chryslers to follow

Will launch in self-driving delivery service

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is ready for the long haulVideo

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is ready for the long haul

Ram's new light duty diesel pickup can cover a lot of ground with impressive fuel economy and towing numbers, Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu reports.

Ram is ready to ramble on its own.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has created a new partnership with Waymo to incorporate the Google-owned company's self-driving technology into its Ram Promaster vans.

FCA

FCA

The Level 4 autonomous Waymo Driver system is currently being tested in the Chrysler Pacifica minivan in ride-hailing and delivery services in Phoenix, Ariz., with the latter set to be the focus of the new vans.

FCA

FCA

The vehicles employ several modules equipped with a variety of sensors that include lidar, radar and cameras, and are capable of fully automated driving under most conditions, but still have controls for a human driver to use.

The companies did not announce a timeline for the new vehicles to be deployed, but Waymo will be Fiat Chrysler's exclusive provider of Level 4 technology and the plan is to make it available across the automaker's lineup eventually.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto