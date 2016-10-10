Porsche has designs on your home

The German car company"s latest crop of home furnishings and accessories is set to go on sale in the US.

Porsche has unveiled the latest exclusive additions to its rapidly growing range of car-inspired and automotively styled "Driver"s Selection" lifestyle accessories.

Crafted from the same original Porsche parts that are found in the company"s sportscars, supercars and hypercars, they include an office chair made from the same seats found in the 911 Carrera and a wall shelf which promises to be superlight, super strong and aerodynamically sound, as it started out life as the rear spoiler from a 911 GT3 Cup Race car. Built from carbon fibre it can support up to 120kg in weight.

For younger Porsche enthusiasts, the company is offering a special 1:8 scale resin model of the 918 Spyder, the hybrid hypercar that made its official production version debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show this month. Like the full-size version, the scale model will be limited to 918 examples.

Porsche is yet to confirm pricing for any of the new additions to the range, we"ll have to wait until they go live on the Driver"s Selection site.



