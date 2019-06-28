Expand / Collapse search
Politician's $13 million supercar stash seized in corruption probes to be auctioned for charity

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Swiss government will be auctioning a collection of supercars in September worth more than $13 million that were seized from the vice president of Equatorial Guinea, who was facing various charges of corruption and money laundering.

The 25 vehicles allegedly belonged to Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, son of the African nation’s president who took power through a coup in 1979. They were first taken into custody in 2016 and his government unsuccessfully argued some of the cars didn’t belong to him, but rather a state company that had sent them to Geneva for repairs, according to a report from the World Bank’s Stolen Assets and Recovery Initiative. The cars were ultimately surrendered to settle the case.

Among the vehicles are one of only nine Lamborghini Veneno Roadsters ever built that was worth $4.5 million when new, a Ferrari LaFerrari valued at an estimated $2.5 million and a McLaren P1 expected to sell for over $1.5 million.

The McLaren P1 was one of the first hybrid supercars.

A spokesperson for Bonhams, the company handling the auction, tells Fox News Autos that all of the proceeds are earmarked for various charities to benefit the population of Equatorial Guinea.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue has been the vice president of Equatorial Guinea since 2012.

The event is scheduled to take place September 29 in Geneva.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu