Police ticket quotas banned in Illinois

Gov. Pat Quinn has signed legislation to immediately ban police ticket quotas.

The legislation signed on Sunday says municipalities and police department can't require officers to issue a certain number of citations in a certain period of time. It also says that the number of tickets an officer writes can't be used as part of a performance evaluation.

The ban applies to local, county and state police departments.

Quinn says police should be able to decide when and where to issue traffic citations. He also says the law will improve safety and working conditions for police officers.

The bill was sponsored by state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill and state Rep. Jay Hoffman of Swansea, both Democrats.

Hoffman says arbitrary quotas undermine public trust.