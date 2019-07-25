Expand / Collapse search
Police: More than 100 tires flattened after truck hauling scrap metal overturns on Cleveland freeway

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
It was every driver's worst nightmare.

A dump truck driver hauling scrap metal on a Cleveland freeway spilled the load when the vehicle overturned Tuesday, resulting in an estimated 100 flat tires, police said.

A portion of Interstate 77 was shut down for four hours so crews could clean up the mess of metal shards strewn across the highway and tow away cars with damaged tires, Cleveland.com reported.

Small scrap metal shards flattened the tires of about 100 vehicles on a Cleveland freeway, police said Tuesday.

Small scrap metal shards flattened the tires of about 100 vehicles on a Cleveland freeway, police said Tuesday. (Cleveland Division of Fire)

The dump truck driver was cited for not securing the load and for commercial drivers' licenses violations. No one was injured.

Authorities are asking anyone whose vehicle was damaged to file a report online with the city.