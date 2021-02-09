Pickup truck driver survives 70-foot fall off Wisconsin exit ramp, video shows

A pickup truck driver miraculously survived a 70-foot plunge off a Wisconsin exit ramp, shocking new video shows.

Footage of the startling Saturday morning single-vehicle crash in Milwaukee shows a red pickup plowing into a snowbank before going over a barrier wall.

A camera operated by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation captured the crash after the driver apparently lost control of his truck, which was found upright by responding deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, WISN reported.

Two other drivers came to the man’s aid following the wreck on west I-94 just east of Interstate 41 in the Zoo Interchange.

He was conscious and investigators said he did not show signs of impairment, the station reported.

The man was taken to a hospital by Milwaukee firefighters to be evaluated, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed the male driver lost control while on a ramp from westbound I-94 to southbound I-41, ultimately falling into the westbound I-94 distress lane.

A pickup truck driver miraculously survived a 70-foot plunge off a Wisconsin exit ramp, shocking new video shows.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Footage of the startling Saturday morning single-vehicle crash in Milwaukee shows a red pickup plowing into a snowbank before going over a barrier wall.

A camera operated by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation captured the crash after the driver apparently lost control of his truck, which was found upright by responding deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, WISN reported.

Two other drivers came to the man’s aid following the wreck on west I-94 just east of Interstate 41 in the Zoo Interchange.

He was conscious and investigators said he did not show signs of impairment, the station reported.

The man was taken to a hospital by Milwaukee firefighters to be evaluated, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed the male driver lost control while on a ramp from westbound I-94 to southbound I-41, ultimately falling into the westbound I-94 distress lane.