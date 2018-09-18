Petty's Garage Warrior Edition Ford F-150 being auctioned to help paralyzed veterans

A truck built for America’s warfighters will be auctioned this month to help wounded ones.

Petty’s Garage, the custom shop run by NASCAR legend Richard Petty, has designed a special Warrior Edition Ford F-150 to be sold through Military Auto Source exclusively to active duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The powerful pickup is powered by a 750 hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that breathes through a cat back Magnaflow dual exhaust with side pipes.

The crew cab truck features a two-inch front leveling kit, Fox Racing shocks, flared fenders, 20-inch off-road wheels and a unique hood. Bed decals finish the look with a splash of The King’s iconic Petty Blue.

Pricing for the production trucks has not yet been announced, but the first one will be offered at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas on September 27, with all of the proceeds earmarked for the Paralyzed Veterans of America organization.

