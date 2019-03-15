Performance enhancing pigment? 2020 Ford Mustang's Grabber Lime paint is 'on steroids'

Ford has a hybrid Mustang in the works, but you’ll be able to buy a very green one before it arrives.

The 2020 Mustang will be available with a Grabber Lime paint option inspired by a color first used in 1971.

Ford chose St. Patrick’s Day weekend to announce the new shade, which can be applied to any Mustang trim, including the top of the morning...uh, line GT500.

Ford color and materials manager Barb Whalen described it as “lime green on steroids.”

It’s also bringing back another classic, Twister Orange, for the model year.

The GT500 is pretty juiced, too. It's scheduledd to go on sale this fall with "over" 700 hp and an available track package that features a rear wing which can generate 500 pounds of downforce at the car's electronically restricted top speed of 180 mph.

FORD PATENT REVEALS UNIQUE HYBRID V8 POWERTRAIN: