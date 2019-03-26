Nissan allegedly paid $601,000 Stanford tuition for ex-CEO Ghosn's children, report says

Nissan reportedly paid over $600,000 in tuition to put ousted CEO Carlos Ghosn’s four children through Stanford, Bloomberg is reporting.

Ghosn, 65, stepped down as CEO last year and was charged in Japan with underreporting his income and misusing company assets. Sources told Bloomberg that the fringe benefit was built into Ghosn’s compensation package, but that it is not a common practice in the executive ranks.

Four of his children attended the university from 2004 through 2015.

Nissan and its alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi, which were all overseen by Ghosn, are “affiliate partners” of Stanford and make $32,000 donations to a research center each year, but no allegations of wrongdoing by the school have been made regarding the admission of Ghosn’s children.

Nissan, Renault, Stanford and Ghosn have all declined to comment on the report.

Ghosn was held in a Tokyo detention center by Japanese authorities for 108 days before being released in March 6 on $9 million bail. He is currently awaiting trial on the charges, which could result in a 10-year prison sentence if he is convicted.