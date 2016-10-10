Neiman Marcus rolls out a $95,000 Ford Mustang for Christmas

Neiman Marcus is giving motorheads an interesting choice this year: A Mustang or the “The Matrix.”

The fantasy gifts section of luxury department store’s annual Christmas Book includes a limited edition Ford Mustang and a motorcycle from actor Keanu Reeve’s new company, Arch, that includes two days of riding along the California coast with Neo.

The Mustang GT convertible gets custom bodywork and paint, a tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels, high-performance Brembo brakes, a Magnaflow side exhaust system, long-tube headers, and a supercharger added to its 5.0-liter V8 that makes it good for over 700 hp, a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph. Just 100 will be sold with six-speed manual transmissions for $95,000 each, which includes a two-day Ford Racing School course and a $1,000 donation to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation supporting art education.

Spending a little quality time with “Ted Logan” will cost a bit more than that. Just three of his Arch KRGT-1 motorcycles will be sold for $150,000, with $5,000 from each purchase going to the foundation. The sport cruiser is hand-crafted from billet aluminum and carbon fiber, and powered by a 121 hp 124 cubic-inch V-twin engine. Keanu and his business partner, Gard Hollinger, will help you break it in after you fly first class to the Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica, from where they’ll ride alongside you through the Santa Monica mountains and the Angeles Crest National Forest.

Party on.