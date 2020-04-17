NASCAR postpones Martinsville race, puts off season restart until at least May 16

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

NASCAR has announced a further postponement for the restart of its season after canceling the May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway.

The series reiterated its hope to get in a full 36-race schedule this year and is considering initially holding events without any fans in attendance. Only four races have been completed so far and eight now postponed.

The next events on the schedule are the non-points All-Star Race at Charlotte Motors Speedway the weekend of May 16-17, followed by the Coca-Cola 600 at the same track on May 24, but the series did not say when it expects to resume racing.

2018 NASCAR Champion Joey Logano told Fox News Autos that it's been great to see all of the teams working together to try to find a solution to safely return to the track.

