NASCAR postpones Martinsville race, puts off season restart until at least May 16

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Jimmie Johnson wants to get back to racing, but is doing alright at home

Jimmie Johnson can’t wait to get back on track when the suspended NASCAR season restarts, but he tells Fox News Autos that he’s making the best of things at home spending time with his family, racing in the virtual world and getting ready for what happens after he retires from the NASCAR Cup circuit this year.

NASCAR has announced a further postponement for the restart of its season after canceling the May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway.

The series reiterated its hope to get in a full 36-race schedule this year and is considering initially holding events without any fans in attendance. Only four races have been completed so far and eight now postponed.

The next events on the schedule are the non-points All-Star Race at Charlotte Motors Speedway the weekend of May 16-17, followed by the Coca-Cola 600 at the same track on May 24, but the series did not say when it expects to resume racing.

2018 NASCAR Champion Joey Logano told Fox News Autos that it's been great to see all of the teams working together to try to find a solution to safely return to the track.

