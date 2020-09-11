NASCAR driver Mike Wallace suspended for offensive social media post

NASCAR driver Mike Wallace has been put on an independent suspension for violating the sport’s member conduct guidelines with a social media post.

Wallace, 61, has made over 800 starts in NASCAR's top three series and returned to racing this year for the first time since 2015 as a part-time driver in the Xfinity Series, competing in three road course events.

Officials did not reveal the details of the offending post, but the rule says drivers can be fined, suspended or terminated for “Public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

Wallace’s Facebook feed is filled with commentary on various topics including slavery and gun violence, but NASCAR did not immediately respond to a request from Fox News to confirm if the offending post has been removed.

Prior to NASCAR’s announcement of his suspension, Wallace posted a warning to others about making an “uneducated post.”

"You know as I fly across the United States today I’m ready various people’s political views and I have to say a famous four star Military General that I spent time with in the MidEast told me Mike let me give you some advice don’t ever get in a conversation about politics or religion unless you are really smart. I said why do you say that comment His response it’s like being balanced on a single edge razor blade if you slip you will get cut!

Think about that before we all make foolish uneducated post! Moral of this story is most of use just repeat what we have heard we really don’t know.

Have a great positive day!"

Wallace will have to undergo sensitivity training before being considered for reinstatement in NASCAR.

